“Renewed, rejuvenated, reloading” - Hardik Pandya posts video of workout session

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has posted a video of his latest workout session on his Instagram handle.

Hardik has been having a tough time of late. He had a poor T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, with his inability to bowl frequently hampering India’s balance. He was then dropped from the India team for the T20I series against New Zealand at home.

Hardik was also not retained by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old took to his Instagram account to upload a clip of his workout session in the gym. Along with the video, Hardik shared the caption:

“Renewed, rejuvenated, reloading.”

Apart from his on-field troubles, Hardik also found himself at the centre of a controversy last month. Some media reports claimed that two wrist watches worth ₹5 crore were seized from him at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai, because he allegedly did not have a bill for them.

Issuing a clarification, Hardik claimed that only one watch worth ₹1.5 crore had been taken for "proper valuation".

“They say all good things must end” - Hardik Pandya after being released by Mumbai Indians

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 My journey with @mipaltan . I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friends I’ve made, the bonds that were formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but .. My journey with @mipaltan. I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friends I’ve made, the bonds that were formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but .. https://t.co/AZ1D3y4Epi

Hardik recently expressed gratitude towards MI after the IPL franchise released him ahead of the mega auction next year.

Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Hardik wrote:

“I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful.”

Hardik, who made his IPL debut for MI in 2015, further wrote:

I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The all-rounder was with MI for every season from his debut till IPL 2021. Hardik has so far featured in 92 IPL games in which he has scored 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91. On the bowling front, he has claimed 42 wickets at an economy rate of 9.06 with his medium pace,.

Edited by Samya Majumdar