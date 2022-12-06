“Return please” - Twitterati wish for Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback as all-rounder turns 34

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The cricketer is currently out of action, having suffered a freak knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE earlier this year.
He underwent surgery for the same and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Jadeja was initially picked for the ongoing Bangladesh tour but was later replaced as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that he has not recovered completely.
The versatile cricketer is a key member of the Indian outfit across the three formats. Having made his international debut back in 2009, he has represented India in 60 Tests, 171 ODIs, and 64 T20Is. The 34-year-old has 5427 international runs to his name to go with his 482 wickets.
On the occasion of his special day, fans have been pouring in wishes for the all-rounder on social media. Most want him to return to international cricket as soon as possible. Here are some Twitter reactions to Jadeja’s birthday.
Ravindra Jadeja’s rise through the ranks
Jadeja was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 cricket team that won the World Cup in Malaysia in 2008, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009. The southpaw impressed in his very first international appearance, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 77 balls even though India went down in the match by 68 runs.
In January 2017, he became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 wickets in ODIs. He dismissed Sam Billings in a match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, playing in his 129th one-day match. He also became the 12th Indian bowler to claim 150 or more one-day scalps.
The all-rounder has a terrific record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. In 210 matches, he has scored 2502 runs at a strike rate of 127.59. On the bowling front, he has picked up 132 wickets at a strike rate of 24.28 and an economy rate of 7.61.