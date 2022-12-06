Create

“Return please” - Twitterati wish for Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback as all-rounder turns 34

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Dec 06, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja birthday
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turns 34 today.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, December 6. The cricketer is currently out of action, having suffered a freak knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE earlier this year.

He underwent surgery for the same and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Jadeja was initially picked for the ongoing Bangladesh tour but was later replaced as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that he has not recovered completely.

The versatile cricketer is a key member of the Indian outfit across the three formats. Having made his international debut back in 2009, he has represented India in 60 Tests, 171 ODIs, and 64 T20Is. The 34-year-old has 5427 international runs to his name to go with his 482 wickets.

On the occasion of his special day, fans have been pouring in wishes for the all-rounder on social media. Most want him to return to international cricket as soon as possible. Here are some Twitter reactions to Jadeja’s birthday.

The Master of his game and a Rockstar of our hearts 💛 Super Birthday, Jaddu! 🥳⚔️#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @imjadeja https://t.co/FzhWrshRat
Happy Birthday Jaddu @imjadeja https://t.co/nbDZX7uuZo
On Sir Jadeja's Birthday, we present you the highlights of one of his finest knocks of 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ 🆚 England from the Historic Test 🤩💪Send in your wishes for one of India's top all-rounders in the comments 👇🎂#HappyBirthdayJadeja #SonySportsNetwork @imjadeja https://t.co/w2JoUmbmby
Ravindra Jadeja - one of the best in the business! https://t.co/FpzTuelzgq
A swordsman? A warrior? ... A superstar! 💪🤩Here's wishing #TeamIndia's all-rounder @imjadeja, a very #HappyBirthday!#HappyBirthdayRavindraJadeja https://t.co/mtjWLXo6De
One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, 24.71 average with ball & 36.57 average with bat in Tests, 189 wickets with a memorable knock in 2019 World Cup Semi-final in ODI, 7.05 economy in T20I. Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja. https://t.co/WVRbAp87z7
Ravindra Jadeja in champions trophy 2013:•Matches - 5•Wickets - 15•Average - 12.83•Economy - 3.75•Batting - 47*(29) vs SA, 33*(25) in Final.He was leading wickettaker & won golden ball in that tournament - Sir Jadeja! https://t.co/EHhvtE44MP
🥹 @imjadeja return please.Happy birthday 💙⚔️🥲 https://t.co/zWnKR4DnKT
He is handy batter & useful left-arm spinner & the fastest to 200 Test wktsHaving made his Test debut vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2012, in his 1st full series vs 🇦🇺 in 2013 he took 24 wktsHe scored his 1st Test 💯 vs WI in 2018His fielding is superb ⬇️#HBD @imjadejahttps://t.co/30bvidLJhx
🧢 60 Tests, 171 ODIs, 64 T20Is☝️ 482 international scalps🏏 5427 runs🔫 A GUN fielderHappy Birthday @imjadeja ❤😌 https://t.co/suRNwL44Py
Sir @imjadejaNo. 1 ranked Test AllrounderNo. 1 ranked Test bowler No. 1 ranked ODI bowler Champions Trophy winner Golden ball in CT13 Player of the match in an ICC Final 3 times IPL winner #HappyBirthdayRavindraJadeja Best all format player 🇮🇳 #hbdjadeja#jadeja #jaddu https://t.co/zi4NHTcpsc
Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja 🌟Wishing you good health ahead you're a important player for us part of so many historical test wins and Champions Trophy 2013 wouldn't have been possible without you. Stay fit and happy.
Happy Birthday to the best all rounder of this generation🛐SIR RAVINDRA JADEJAHope you comeback hard and give that balance and spark back to the team❤#RAVINDRAJADEJA #KLRahul https://t.co/XDcW20TNNa
Happiest 34 birthday no.1 ranked test all-rounder sir Ravindra Jadeja 🎂🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉Stay fit and come back strongly soon .#RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/r5H7FUXRFD

Ravindra Jadeja’s rise through the ranks

Jadeja was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 cricket team that won the World Cup in Malaysia in 2008, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009. The southpaw impressed in his very first international appearance, scoring an unbeaten 60 off 77 balls even though India went down in the match by 68 runs.

In January 2017, he became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 wickets in ODIs. He dismissed Sam Billings in a match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, playing in his 129th one-day match. He also became the 12th Indian bowler to claim 150 or more one-day scalps.

The all-rounder has a terrific record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. In 210 matches, he has scored 2502 runs at a strike rate of 127.59. On the bowling front, he has picked up 132 wickets at a strike rate of 24.28 and an economy rate of 7.61.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...