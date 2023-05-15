"Rinku Singh is the best finisher in this season's IPL" - Aakash Chopra says KKR batter deserves more accolades

Aakash Chopra believes Rinku Singh is the best finisher in IPL 2023 after his match-winning knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK set KKR a 145-run target after opting to bat first in Chennai on Sunday, May 14. Rinku then scored a 43-ball 54 to help his side overhaul the target and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra placed Rinku on a high pedestal and added that the youngster deserves more recognition, stating:

"In my opinion, Rinku Singh is the best finisher in this season's IPL. No one is doing it better than him. We are not rewarding, acknowledging or appreciating him enough. He had hit five sixes but it's not about just those five sixes."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the KKR middle-order batter's numbers are comparable to esteemed top-order players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, observing:

"He has scored more than 400 runs. The number at which the guy bats, 400 runs are not scored at all. Virat Kohli has 438 and Shubman Gill has 475 runs, and he (Rinku) has scored close to 410 runs."

Chopra added that Rinku does not have the luxury of batting 20 overs and has delivered the goods in disparate situations, explaining:

"We forget him because we acknowledge the top-order batters so much, although they have 20 overs and he has 15 balls at times, 35 balls on other occasions, or he comes at 30/3 as he came yesterday. He has been absolutely stellar."

Rinku's 54-run knock against CSK was studded with four fours and three sixes. He was unfortunately run out when KKR required just 13 runs off three overs.

"Both were outstanding" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana's partnership

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana added 99 runs for the fourth wicket. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by praising Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana (57* off 44) for playing their roles to perfection in KKR's chase, elaborating:

"Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana - both were outstanding. Nitish did get a life but there was nothing like that with Rinku. Nitish hit extremely well over cover and Rinku hit the left-arm spinner with the spin very well. One or two straight shots against the fast bowlers were class."

Deepak Chahar reduced KKR to 33/3 by taking a wicket apiece in his first three overs. Rinku and Rana then took the visitors to the doorstep of victory, with the KKR skipper closing out the chase after his partner's dismissal.

