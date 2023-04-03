Rishabh Pant to attend Delhi Capitals' first IPL 2023 home game against Gujarat Titans - Reports

Delhi Capitals' (DC) regular skipper Rishabh Pant is likely to join the rest of the squad for their first home Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, April 4.

Pant will miss the entirety of IPL 2023 due to multiple injuries he suffered during a car crash in December last year. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will take at least six months to recover fully.

However, he might just be present for DC's first home game at Feroz Shah Kotla, according to a PTI report. The southpaw might also sit in the dugout if the franchise can secure the required permission from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

"Rishabh has always been an integral part of Delhi Capitals. There is a high possibility that he will be present for the season's first home game against GT on Tuesday. He will definitely be in the team owner's box but if ACSU allows, he might also sit for some time in the team dug-out," PTI quoted a DC official on conditions of anonymity.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting asserted that he would love to have Pant in the dressing room.

Despite being only 25 years old, Pant has made a massive impact for the Capitals ever since taking charge of the side from Shreyas Iyer. Under him, DC have played an attacking brand of cricket while his teammates have also enjoyed his leadership acumen.

Delhi Capitals lose their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants

The Delhi Capitals endured a poor start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

They failed to chase down 194 runs and could only muster 143/9 in 20 overs. Stand-in skipper David Warner scored a half-century but didn't look in the best of form, while other batters failed to make any significant impact.

Delhi will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with the defending champion Gujarat on Tuesday.

