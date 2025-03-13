"Even AI face recognition might get confused!" - Fans stunned after spotting striking resemblance between Rishabh Pant and brother-in-law

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant recently tied the knot with London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary in a lavish ceremony in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie in Dehradun. Pant rushed to the wedding after the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai. While Team India won the tournament, the keeper-batter did not feature in any of the matches.

Speaking of his sister Sakshi's wedding festivities, the grand functions were attended by cricket legend MS Dhoni, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former India batter Suresh Raina and Delhi cricketer Nitish Rana.

A number of pictures and videos of celebrities from the wedding functions went viral. However, one particular image of Pant posing with his sister and brother-in-law went viral owing to the striking resemblance between the Indian wicketkeeper-batter and his brother-in-law. Before are some fun reactions from fans on X.

"What sorcery is this.. Rishabh Pants Bro in law looks one filter applied to Rishabh Pant ..than Rishabh Pant himself !!" - @ROFL_India

"Rishabh Pant’s brother in law looks really like brother of Pant than in-laws" - @insightcrate

While Pant did not feature in any of the 2025 Champions Trophy matches, he has been part of both of India's ICC tournament triumphs in the last nine months. He made some handy contributions with the willow during Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies and the United States.

Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG in IPL 2025

After parting ways with Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2025 mega auction for a record price of ₹27 crore. Subsequently, the franchise even named him captain for the upcoming season.

Speaking to JioHotstar recently, the aggressive batter shared his candid thoughts on the IPL and said (as quoted by PTI):

"Since childhood, I had only one dream -- to play for India. I never even thought about playing in the IPL. I think today, people are more focused on the IPL. Of course, it's a great platform, but I believe that if your goal is to play for your country, everything else -- including the IPL -- will eventually fall into place."

Pant has the experience of 111 IPL matches in which he has scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93, with one hundred and 18 fifties.

