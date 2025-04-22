Rishabh Pant gets castled for a duck while attempting a scoop shot off Mukesh Kumar in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's barren run with the bat continued as he perished for a two-ball duck while attempting an unorthodox shot against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed batter failed to connect off the final delivery of the innings by Mukesh Kumar at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.

Rishabh Pant demoted himself in the batting order, sending the likes of Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni well ahead of him. The skipper's turn to bat eventually came in the final over as Mukesh Kumar castled Ayush Badoni after conceding three consecutive boundaries.

LSG needed more big hits to close out the innings and breach the 160-run mark. Pant missed the first delivery while attempting a wild slog, with the ball just bouncing over the stumps. After failing to execute the traditional hit, the southpaw brought out his reverse scoop. However, he could only chop it onto the stumps to hand the right-arm pacer his fourth wicket of the innings.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

With Mukesh Kumar ending the final over with three consecutive dot balls, two of which yielded wickets, LSG were stuck at 159-6 at the end of 20 overs. The pacer finished with figures of 4-33, his best ever in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in the reverse fixture as well against DC in IPL 2025

The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter has recorded two ducks in the IPL 2025 season so far, and both of them have come against his former franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC). Earlier in the season, he got out for a six-ball duck on his LSG debut against the Axar Patel-led side in Vizag. On that occasion, he holed out to the deep off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

Rishabh Pant is having a season to forget so far, scoring only 106 runs in eight matches at an average of 13.25. He has hit double figures in just three outings, one of which was a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

