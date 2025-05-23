Rishabh Pant hits an audacious six against Kagiso Rabada during LSG vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant hit an audacious six against Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada during the IPL 2025 match on Thursday, May 22. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the encounter.
LSG batted first after losing the toss and put on a daunting score of 235 for two in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh stole the show for them with a scintillating century, while Nicholas Pooran (56*) and Aiden Markram (36) played supporting roles.
Rishabh Pant also played a blazing cameo of 16* (6) to provide a strong finish. During his brief stay at the crease, Pant played an outstanding shot over the deep backward square-leg region for a six against Kagiso Rabada on the penultimate ball of the first innings.
You can watch the special shot in the video below:
LSG beat GT by 33 runs to pick up their sixth win in IPL 2025
In a steep chase of 236, GT's star top three batters, Sai Sudharsan (21), Shubman Gill (35), and Jos Buttler (33), got starts but failed to convert them. Shahrukh Khan hit a half-century in the middle-order and tried to take his side near the target in the company of Sherfane Rutherford (38). However, LSG bowlers managed to break their partnership and restricted GT to 202 for nine to win the game for their side.
At the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant reflected on LSG's win and said:
"We talk about playing good cricket, and we have shown that on occasions that we can do it. There were moments and there was time in the tournament where we had chances, but it is a part and parcel of the game. Always a question of getting the top three, the way Shahrukh batted showed that the middle order can do it, but the way bowlers bowled defending a par score showed we can defend it."
"There was some injuries but with the way the whole batting unit did was great to see. We lacked in fielding and bowling, but we cannot make excuses about it; we need to take it on our chin and move on," Pant added.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS