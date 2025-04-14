Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni share a light-hearted moment at toss ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni shared a funny moment at the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14.

Rishabh Pant is leading LSG this season while MS Dhoni was named CSK skipper for the remainder of the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

At the toss ahead of the game, the two captains were seen sharing a light-hearted moment. Pant and Dhoni had a short conversation and laughed while they appeared to be teasing each other.

Watch the moment in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

CSK won the toss and have elected to bowl first. They have made two changes to their team, with Jamie Overton and Shaik Rasheed coming in for Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway.

MS Dhoni-led CSK eye comeback with win over LSG

CSK have not had a great campaign in the IPL 2025 so far. While they began with a win over Mumbai Indians, they have suffered five consecutive defeats coming into the game against LSG.

With just one win and five losses from six games, CSK are placed at the very bottom of the table with two points. As MS Dhoni took over once again as their captain, their fortunes did not quite change immediately as they were handed an eight-wicket loss by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK have had issues with their batting and their woes have hurt them time and again this season. They will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak as they play LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

However, it will not be an easy task as Rishabh Pant and his troops are in fine form coming into this clash. They have won their last three games and are on a roll at the moment. LSG have four wins from six games and will be confident of extending their winning run against an under-pressure CSK side.

