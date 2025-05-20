"Rishabh Pant’s problem can be fixed in just five minutes” - Former India cricketer makes bold claim on LSG skipper’s batting woes in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has said that he can rectify Rishabh Pant's weaknesses in five minutes. The 67-year-old said that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was not steady at the crease and his left shoulder was opening too much.
He added Pant could return to scoring consistently if he made these adjustments to his game.
"Rishabh Pant's problem can be fixed in just five minutes. His head isn't steady, and his left shoulder is opening up too much. With a bit of focused correction, he'll be back to his best in no time," Singh told IANS in an interview (via Cricketnmore).
The 27-year-old has had a difficult IPL 2025, where he has amassed a mere 135 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 100. In a must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 19, the southpaw promoted himself to number three, but fell for a mere seven runs to Eshan Malinga.
The loss to SRH also eliminated LSG from the race to qualify for Playoffs this season.
T20 is Rishabh Pant's worst format, feels Simon Doull
Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull reckoned that the T20 format was Rishabh Pant's worst, among the three forms of the game. Doull said that the left-hander was an outstanding Test match player and that notion has carried forward to believe that he could succeed in the shortest format, as well.
"It's his worst format, and they were desperate to go after him. He has had a poor season, and he has not set huge standards, really high standards that he has completely dipped now. He has just been an okay player as far as T20 cricket is concerned," Doull said on Cricbuzz.
"He's an unbelievable Test match player, and sometimes you see the shots he plays in Test, you think that he must be a great T20 player, but his record would not suggest that he is a great T20 player," he added.
LSG next take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22, before finishing their season with a home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 27.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS