Ritika Sajdeh comments on CSK's Instagram post about Rohit Sharma after MI sack him as captain

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, recently commented on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Instagram post about her husband. CSK paid tribute to Rohit through a special reel on Instagram as his captaincy tenure with the Mumbai Indians (MI) ended on Friday (December 14).

MI won five championships under Rohit's leadership since he took over the reins in 2013. However, they unceremoniously sacked him as captaincy and handed over the responsibility to Hardik Pandya.

They recently traded Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) at the end of last month. According to reports, Hardik Pandya returned only after he was assured of being appointed as the captain. Mumbai Indians made an official announcement about the change in guard through their social media handles on Friday.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle and congratulated Rohit Sharma as his successful journey as a leader in IPL concluded. You can watch the video below:

Ritika Sajdeh replied to the post with a yellow heart emoji.

"It happened so quickly"- Wasim Jaffer on MI's decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians' decision to change their captain abruptly caught former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer by surprise. In an interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer gave his opinion on the development, saying:

“I’m surprised that MI have moved on from Rohit Sharma so early. It happened so quickly, I’m also a little surprised. When they did the trade, it was probably communicated to Hardik that he is going to come in as the captain. But whether it was communicated to Rohit, I don’t know.”

Jaffer added:

“There were a couple of guys who were pretty hopeful of becoming the captain. One of them is Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team. He has captained really well. Jasprit Bumrah as well, he captained India in Tests. I hope it has been communicated really well."

