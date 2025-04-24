  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Riyan Parag drops a sitter from Phil Salt off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling early in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Riyan Parag drops a sitter from Phil Salt off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling early in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 24, 2025 20:05 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Riyan Parag is leading RR in their IPL 2025 game against RCB in Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag dropped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt early in the ongoing IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 24. The match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

Rajasthan won the toss and put RCB in to bat first. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled the second over and created an opportunity on the second delivery.

Phil Salt chipped a low full toss in the air straight to Riyan Parag at mid-off. However, Parag failed to hold on to the ball and ended up spilling the catch. Salt was on two runs when the catch was dropped, getting a life early on in the innings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the dropped catch posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Ad

Phil Salt makes RR pay for dropped catch early on

Phil Salt has been inconsistent this season for RCB. While he has been impressive in some games, he has struggled to fire at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. From RCB's perspective, getting a life early on could be crucial to his confidence and the team's chances in this match.

After being dropped by Riyan Parag on just two runs, Salt has hit some impressive boundaries in the powerplay. He will be keen to convert this into a big score after having gotten a start. At the time of writing, Phil Salt is batting unbeaten on 23 off 17 balls, having scored four boundaries.

Ad

Moreover, RCB have gotten off to a brilliant start with openers Salt and Virat Kohli adding 51 runs in just five overs in the powerplay. The home has struggled to get solid starts in the powerplay, but it has not been the case today.

Looking for their first win at home after three defeats, RCB will be keen to make the most of this start and put up a big score on the board. Rajasthan, who have lost four games and are in a must-win situation, have been put under pressure early on.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications