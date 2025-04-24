Riyan Parag drops a sitter from Phil Salt off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling early in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag dropped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt early in the ongoing IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 24. The match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Rajasthan won the toss and put RCB in to bat first. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled the second over and created an opportunity on the second delivery.
Phil Salt chipped a low full toss in the air straight to Riyan Parag at mid-off. However, Parag failed to hold on to the ball and ended up spilling the catch. Salt was on two runs when the catch was dropped, getting a life early on in the innings.
Watch the video of the dropped catch posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -
Phil Salt makes RR pay for dropped catch early on
Phil Salt has been inconsistent this season for RCB. While he has been impressive in some games, he has struggled to fire at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. From RCB's perspective, getting a life early on could be crucial to his confidence and the team's chances in this match.
After being dropped by Riyan Parag on just two runs, Salt has hit some impressive boundaries in the powerplay. He will be keen to convert this into a big score after having gotten a start. At the time of writing, Phil Salt is batting unbeaten on 23 off 17 balls, having scored four boundaries.
Moreover, RCB have gotten off to a brilliant start with openers Salt and Virat Kohli adding 51 runs in just five overs in the powerplay. The home has struggled to get solid starts in the powerplay, but it has not been the case today.
Looking for their first win at home after three defeats, RCB will be keen to make the most of this start and put up a big score on the board. Rajasthan, who have lost four games and are in a must-win situation, have been put under pressure early on.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS