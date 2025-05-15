Riyan Parag enjoys a game of golf in Rajasthan ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Riyan Parag recently unwinded with a game of golf in Jaipur ahead of the team's upcoming IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Following a short break, the tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Ahead of the resumption, Parag was seen playing golf at the Rambagh Gold Club in Jaipur. The 23-year-old shared an Instagram story on Thursday, May 15, giving fans a glimpse of his game.

You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Riyan Parag was RR's stand-in captain for their first three games of the season. Regular skipper Sanju Samson awaited wicketkeeping clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team and played as an 'impact player' in those fixtures.

Parag once again took over the captaincy duties after Samson sustained an abdominal injury during RR's defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in a Super Over finish on April 16.

Rajasthan are already out of the playoffs race. With three wins and nine losses after 12 outings, the inaugural champions are languishing in ninth place in the points table.

They take on PBKS at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18. Their campaign will culminate with their final league match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Riyan Parag played a stunning 95-run knock in RR's narrow one-run defeat to KKR

RR were last seen in action on May 4, when they took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rajasthan were required to chase down a stiff 207-run target in the clash.

Skipper Riyan Parag stole the show with his blistering batting exploits. The talented youngster struck eight maximums and six fours, finishing with 95 runs off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 211.11.

However, Parag's heroics went in vain as RR suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat. The right-handed batter is his team's second-highest run-getter of the season, with 377 runs across 12 games at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 170.58.

