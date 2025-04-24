Riyan Parag perishes cheaply for a quick-fire 22 off 10 while trying to take on Krunal Pandya in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya removed Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

The right-handed batter fell in the first ball of the tenth over for 22 off 10 balls, top-edging a sweep high in the air, and Jitesh Sharma holding on to a good catch. The wicket came at a crucial juncture for RCB, as RR had blazed their way in the chase of 206 runs, by putting pressure on every bowler in the hosts' line-up.

Chasing 206 runs for a crucial victory, RR set a scorching pace at the start of the innings with the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi pummelling the RCB bowling attack to all corners of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood removed the openers in the space of nine balls to bring RCB back into the match. Riyan Parag began his innings with a couple of boundaries, but he perished before he could create a lasting impression in the chase.

RCB post 205 for 5 on the back of fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal

Earlier, put into bat by RR captain Riyan Parag, RCB posted 205 for 5 after 20 overs. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli (70 runs off 42 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 runs off 42 balls) laid the foundation for RCB to post a tall score on the board.

Tim David (23 runs off 15 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (20 runs off 10 balls) put the finishing touches to the innings as RCB chased their first win at home.

At the time of writing, RR were 162 for 4 in 16.2 overs with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease.

