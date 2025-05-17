RJ Mahvash heaps praise on Yuzvendra Chahal while mentioning the thing she’d steal from him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

RJ Mahvash praised Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during a recent interview amid the IPL 2025 season. She revealed the one thing she'd steal from the 34-year-old cricketer.
In the interview, RJ Mahvash and actor Mihir Ahuja were asked to name one thing they would steal from actors and cricketers if they could. When Yuzvendra Chahal's name came up, she promptly said she would steal his 'niceness' and humble nature before claiming that Chahal was extremely 'caring.'
"His niceness and how humble he is. He is great and the most caring person you will ever find. He is so available for his people, so I would steal his nature," she said.
Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram, below -
RJ Mahvash has been publicly seen with Yuzvendra Chahal several times, including in the stands during the 2025 Champions Trophy. She has also cheered for the leg-spinner and his Punjab Kings side during the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal will be in action against RR in IPL 2025
As the IPL 2025 season resumes today (May 17) after a temporary suspension, Yuzvendra Chahal will be in action when the Punjab Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18.
Chahal has been a key performer for Punjab this season. He is their second-highest wicket-taker (after Arshdeep Singh) with 14 scalps from 11 games at an average of 23.14 and an economy rate of 9.81.
The wrist spinner will have a key role to play against RR, as Punjab aim to seal their playoff spot. Notably, Chahal was a part of the Rajasthan side the previous three seasons and had bagged 18 wickets last year. He will be familiar with the conditions in Jaipur, which could work in his favor when he returns to the venue, this time for Punjab.
PBKS are placed third in the points table at the moment. They have won seven out of their 11 matches and have 15 points. A win against RR in their upcoming clash will all but ensure them a spot in the playoffs.
