  Rohit Sharma asks fan to stop filming as he enjoys with wife & kids ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma asks fan to stop filming as he enjoys with wife & kids ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 21, 2025 12:36 IST
Rohit Sharma Stand Inaugurated At Wankhede Stadium - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma with his family during the inauguration of Rohit Sharma stand at the Wankhede - Source: Getty

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and his family were spotted having some fun time ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between MI and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying his free time with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their kids at a park. Rohit was seen in a casual t-shirt, cap, and shorts while Ritika and the kids were seen in the background.

Rohit, while talking on his phone, observed a fan filming them and later asked them to stop doing the same while they were having their family time. He gestured to put the camera down.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Rohit Sharma will be keen to fire in a crucial game for MI

MI are currently fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. Their clash against DC at home is a massive game as a win against them will take Mumbai to 16 points and seal their spot in the playoffs.

Three teams have already qualified, with MI and DC fighting for the final spot. Should MI lose this game, their final league stage match will become a must-win game, and they will also then hope for Delhi to lose their last game in order for the five-time champions to qualify.

Therefore, they will be eager to win this game and seal their spot in the top four. Given the magnitude of the encounter, Rohit Sharma will be keen to fire at the top. The right-hander has had a decent season with the bat so far.

He has scored 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries. His recent form comes as a positive for MI, with all three of his fifties coming in his last five matches. Rohit firing at the top will be crucial to put Delhi's bowlers under pressure right from the start.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
