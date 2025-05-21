Rohit Sharma asks fan to stop filming as he enjoys with wife & kids ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and his family were spotted having some fun time ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between MI and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying his free time with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their kids at a park. Rohit was seen in a casual t-shirt, cap, and shorts while Ritika and the kids were seen in the background.

Rohit, while talking on his phone, observed a fan filming them and later asked them to stop doing the same while they were having their family time. He gestured to put the camera down.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Rohit Sharma will be keen to fire in a crucial game for MI

MI are currently fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. Their clash against DC at home is a massive game as a win against them will take Mumbai to 16 points and seal their spot in the playoffs.

Three teams have already qualified, with MI and DC fighting for the final spot. Should MI lose this game, their final league stage match will become a must-win game, and they will also then hope for Delhi to lose their last game in order for the five-time champions to qualify.

Therefore, they will be eager to win this game and seal their spot in the top four. Given the magnitude of the encounter, Rohit Sharma will be keen to fire at the top. The right-hander has had a decent season with the bat so far.

He has scored 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries. His recent form comes as a positive for MI, with all three of his fifties coming in his last five matches. Rohit firing at the top will be crucial to put Delhi's bowlers under pressure right from the start.

