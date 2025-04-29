Rohit Sharma hilariously strikes romantic pose for teammate at airport ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was at his funny self at the airport ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Mumbai face Rajasthan in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

Rohit Sharma was seen in MI's travel gear with a cap and sunglasses on while travelling for their next game at the airport. He struck a romantic pose for one of his teammates by extending his arms and pointing both his hands towards that player while getting off the escalator.

Rohit is known for his hilarious gestures and such moments off the field, which make him a fun-loving character.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mi will be confident coming into this game, having trashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their last match. They are also on a five-match winning streak, peaking at the right time as they are now among the top contenders to qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma's timely return to form a boon for MI

While Mumbai Indians have made a solid comeback after a poor start to their campaign to now win five games in a row, the story has been similar for their star batter Rohit Sharma as well.

Ad

Rohit did not have a great start to the season as he failed to get going with the bat in the initial stages of the tournament. However, he returned to form and has shown his skills in the last three games for Mumbai.

Against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the right-hander slammed an unbeaten 76 off just 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 168.89. He then backed it up with another top knock against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring back-to-back fifties.

Ad

Against SRH, he struck a 46-ball 70, hitting eight fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 152.17. In their previous match against LSG, he once again started well, scoring 12 runs off just five balls with two sixes but unfortunately failed to carry on.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma's return to form has been timely for MI, playing a key role in their comeback. With the league stage heading towards the end and things heating up, they will want Rohit to continue this form in the coming games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More