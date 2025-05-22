Rohit Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav throw tennis balls for fans after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav caught up after their IPL 2025 match. The two teams played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

The pair were seen having a discussion near the presentation area, with DC batter Karun Nair and mentor Kevin Pietersen also present. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav proceeded to throw tennis balls to the fans in the stands.

Kuldeep used his hands while Rohit made use of a tennis racket to hit balls into the stands. Pietersen also tried his hand with the racket much to the amusement of the others.

Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Rohit Sharma fails despite Mumbai Indians' victory at Wankhede

While Mumbai Indians registered a resounding victory over Delhi Capitals to seal their playoffs spot, Rohit Sharma did not have a great outing with the bat. It was a special occasion for the right-hander, as this was his first game after having announced his Test retirement and having a stand named after him at the Wankhede.

Rohit scored just five runs off as many balls after MI were asked to bat first. However, they went on to post a solid total of 180/5 and defended the same to win by a massive margin of 59 runs in the end. With the win, MI became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs with 16 points in their kitty. They have one more league-stage game remaining against Punjab Kings.

The 38-year-old has scored 305 runs from 12 innings this season at an average of 27.27 and a strike-rate of 150.99 with three half-centuries. He will be keen to bounce back and deliver with the bat in MI's next game as they aim to end the league stage with a win and carry momentum into the playoffs.

