Rohit Sharma likely to miss few IPL 2023 matches due to workload; Suryakumar Yadav tipped to lead in his absence - Reports 

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be available for the entirety of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign to manage his workload.

According to a report by the Indian Express, ace batter Suryakumar Yadav will be handed the leadership responsibilities in the captain's sporadic absence.

Team India have a crucial set of months ahead, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June and the crucial 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil during the October-November window.

It is imperative that Rohit Sharma, who is Team India's designated captain across formats, maintain his fitness and avoid injury to remain available for all these matches.

The Men in Blue are already suffering the brunt of regular casualties on the injury list. They are already without the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah for the foreseeable future.

New injuries emerging from the IPL will only add more trouble to the cause. The IPL franchises have already been informed to monitor the workload of a specific set of players, and the medical team is expected to be in touch with the NCA coaching staff.

Rohit Sharma will travel with the team and assist Suryakumar Yadav when not part of the playing XI

The report further states that the Mumbai Indians skipper will choose the matches he wants to partake in this season while sitting out in the rest.

The report also adds that Rohit Sharma will only be absent from the field and not from the dugout, as he is expected to travel with the team. He will assist stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav from the sidelines.

Explaining the workload management formula for the Indian players during the IPL, Rohit said after the culmination of the ODI series against Australia:

“It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises. And more importantly, it’s up to the players.

"They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games."

Should other major Indian players employ the same route keeping the big picture in mind? Let us know what you think.

