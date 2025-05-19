Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh spotted in Mumbai ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was spotted with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.
Rohit Sharma and Ritika were seen in Mumbai ahead of the game. Rohit can be seen in a casual black t-shirt with jeans and slippers with a black cap on while Ritika can be seen in a blue and write striped shirt with pants and a hand bag. The duo was surrounded by security and other officials. They were seen walking alongside each other.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Ritika was also present at the Wankhede Stadium a few days earlier for the inauguration ceremony of a new stand in the stadium which has been named after Rohit.
Rohit Sharma will be in action for the first time after annoucing Test retirement
Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. After having announced his retirement, he will be seen in action for the first time as MI take on DC at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing IPL season.
Rohit Sharma has displayed decent form this season with the bat. He has played 11 matches so far and has scored 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28. The right-hander has also scored three half-centuries, with two of them coming in back-to-back games.
MI are placed fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. They have two games remaining which are both important for them if they are to qualify for the playoffs. Three teams have already sealed their spots - those being Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
With just one spot left, MI will look to win both their remaining games to take the fourth place. They will want Rohit to fire at the top in both these important games.
