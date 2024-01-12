"Rohit Sharma's first choice will be Rishabh Pant" - Suresh Raina on Jitesh Sharma's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Suresh Raina has acknowledged that Jitesh Sharma is in contention for a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he feels Rishabh Pant will be Rohit Sharma's first choice if he is fit and available.

Pant has not played any competitive cricket since a horrific car accident in December 2022. Meanwhile, Jitesh smashed a 20-ball 31 in India's six-wicket win in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Raina was asked about Jitesh's place in India's T20 World Cup squad. He responded:

"I feel Sanju Samson can be a weapon as he can bat anywhere. Jitesh is also there but I feel Rohit Sharma's first choice will be Rishabh Pant, depending on what he does in the two months (of the IPL), because he keeps well, and will be making a comeback."

The former India all-rounder reckons Sanju Samson should also be ahead of Jitesh in the race for the wicketkeeper-batter's position. He reasoned:

"Ishan Kishan is another option. Jitesh Sharma is keeping exceptionally well and has done well in batting whenever he has got a chance. However, Sanju Samson brings impact. He plays big knocks. He thinks like a captain and captains the Rajasthan Royals as well. I have great confidence in him."

Raina named Pant and Ishan Kishan as the first two picks if India want a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. While acknowledging Kishan and Samson are also X-factors, the cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that his first pick will be Pant even if the Men in Blue are not looking specifically for a southpaw.

"He will be in the top 2" - Pragyan Ojha on Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma (right) and Shivam Dube added 45 runs for the fourth wicket in the first T20I against Afghanistan. [P/C: BCCI]

Pragyan Ojha was also asked about his thoughts on Jitesh Sharma's place in India's T20 World Cup squad. He replied:

"He will be in the top two. I feel like that considering the way he is being given opportunities. However, there is another name who has been specially requested not to bat at the top but in the middle order, and that is KL Rahul."

The former India spinner feels KL Rahul could also be in contention for the wicketkeeper-batter's position if he performs well in the middle order in IPL 2024. He elaborated:

"KL Rahul was asked to bat at No. 5 or No. 6 for his franchise in the IPL and to understand the importance of that place. So he will also be in the coach and captain's minds, depending on how he performs, because he is also your ODI captain as of now and is keeping in Tests as well. So a lot of faith is being shown in him."

Reports suggest Rahul might bat in the middle order for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming edition of the IPL. It needs to be seen if he also keeps wickets, considering that the franchise has two specialist glovemen in Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran.

