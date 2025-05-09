Rohit Sharma searches at the airport for something he apparently forgot amid IPL 2025 travel [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma was seen at the airport while traveling amid IPL 2025. The cricketer seemed to have forgotten something at the airport.
Rohit Sharma was seen in MI's travel wear with a bag on his shoulders. While at the airport, he seemed to have forgotten something and was searching for it in both his back and front pant pockets.
While Rohit was searching for whatever he forgot, the security present around him were also looking at him and could not hold themselves back as they were seen laughing about the incident.
Watch the video of the moment posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -
Mumbai Indians were set to play Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 11. However, the IPL 2025 season has now been suspended indefinitely, with no further notice about when the tournament could possibly resume.
Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from Test cricket. India are set to tour England for a five-Test series in June 2025 and Rohit will not be a part of it after quitting the format.
Rohit Sharma's Test numbers and IPL 2025 form
Rohit Sharma last played Test cricket in India's previous series against Australia in Australia. He did not have a great outing, scoring only 31 runs from three Tests. Following his poor form and a series loss, there were question marks over his place in the side and captaincy as well.
Rohit played 67 Tests for India in his career and made 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 and a strike-rate of 57.05. He had scored 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries as well.
As far as IPL 2025 is concerned, which now stands suspended, Rohit has scored 300 runs from 11 matches so far this season at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28. He had scored three fifties as well, with two of them coming back-to-back. After a poor start to the tournament with the bat, Rohit did well to get back to form and be among the runs, playing a key role in the turnaround by the Mumbai Indians, who had lost four out of their first five games initially.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS