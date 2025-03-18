Rohit Sharma shares endearing video from Maldives holiday ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rohit Sharma unwinded by taking a trip to the Maldives with his family ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The veteran cricketer shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his trip to the scenic islands.

Ad

The 37-year-old went on a brief vacation following India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Under Sharma's captaincy, the Men in Blue won the 50-over ICC tournament unbeaten.

Sharma and his family stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi during their time in the Maldives.

Ad

Trending

Sharma will now be seen in action in IPL 2025, where he will continue plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The ace opener will play under all-rounder Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

The five-time champions will open their campaign with a blockbuster clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will be played at the A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

"I want to play under his leadership, that's my wish" - PBKS batter Shashank Singh on Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has expressed his desire to play under Rohit Sharma's leadership. He stated that the seasoned campaigner is known to back his players.

Ad

Picking Sharma as the one captain he wishes to play under, here's what Singh said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube show (via Hindustan Times):

"Everyone says that he [Rohit] backs his players to the hilt; gives them plenty of chances,” said Shashank on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube show. "He is a very smart captain. His one-liners (on the field) are also quite funny. If you ask me one captain I would want to play under, it will be Rohit Sharma. He is from Bombay. I have also batted with him once. He was not the captain back then. I want to play under his leadership, that's my wish."

Singh was the leading run-getter for PBKS in IPL 2024. The swashbuckling batter scored 354 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 164.65. The franchise retained him at ₹5.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news