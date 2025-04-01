Rohit Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport as he departs for Lucknow ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, April 1, as he left for Lucknow ahead of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) upcoming game in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old was last seen in action on Monday, March 31, during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, KKR had a disastrous performance, getting dismissed for just 116 in 16.2 overs. Mumbai debutant Ashwani Kumar impressed with a stellar performance, claiming four wickets in just three overs.

In response, MI lost Rohit early for 13 runs. However, his opening partner, Ryan Rickelton, played a brilliant knock, scoring his maiden IPL fifty. The South African remained unbeaten on 62 off 41 balls, including four fours and five sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with a quickfire 27* off nine balls, as MI secured an easy eight-wicket victory with 43 balls remaining, marking their first win of the season.

The day after the game, on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma was seen at Mumbai airport with Tilak Varma as the duo departed for Lucknow.

MI will take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth match of the season, scheduled for Friday, April 4, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma has endured a disappointing IPL 2025 so far

As always, Rohit Sharma carries the responsibility of scoring big runs for Mumbai Indians, given his reputation. However, after three games, the veteran batter has failed to meet expectations. In the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit was dismissed for a duck.

In the following match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he was sent back for just eight runs by Mohammed Siraj. Rohit's struggles continued in the third game, where he managed only 13 runs off 12 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, the experienced batter has accumulated just 21 runs in three matches.

Both Rohit and MI fans will be hoping that the former captain finds his form in the upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and gets his season back on track.

