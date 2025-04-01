CSK pacer shares incredible before-after post with Mike Hussey during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed shared an impressive before-and-after post with batting coach Mike Hussey on social media on Tuesday, April 1. The 27-year-old was bought by the five-time IPL champions for INR 4.8 crore during the 2025 mega-auction.

The left-arm pacer has made a strong impact in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), claiming six wickets in three matches at an exceptional average of 15.83 and a solid economy rate of 7.91.

On Tuesday, Khaleel posted a striking before-and-after photo with Mike Hussey —one from the current edition and another that appeared over a decade old, as the Australian last represented CSK in 2015. Khaleel captioned the post:

“From ‘can I get your autograph?’ to ‘can you help me with my swing?’”

The 49-year-old played 59 IPL matches, scoring 1,977 runs at an average of 38.76 and a strike rate of 122.64, including 15 fifties and one century. Of these, 50 matches were for CSK, where he accumulated 1,768 runs at an average of 42.10, with 13 fifties and one century, his highest score being an unbeaten 116. He was also a member of CSK's title-winning teams in 2010 and 2011.

CSK will face Delhi Capitals in their 4th game of IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a strong four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match. However, their momentum has since faltered, as they suffered consecutive losses.

First, they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs, followed by a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR), leaving them in seventh place on the points table.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team will next take on the Delhi Capitals (DC), who have won both of their matches so far. The game is set for Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the Super Kings will look to bounce back to winning ways on their home turf.

