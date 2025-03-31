RCB overtake CSK to create massive Instagram record during IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to become the most-followed Indian Premier League (IPL) team on Instagram. At the time of writing, the Chennai-based side have over 17.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Ad

Bengaluru eclipsed the five-time champions, becoming the first team to cross the 17.8-million followers mark on Instagram. Mumbai Indians are third on the list with a follower base of over 16.2 million while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fourth with more than seven million followers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

RCB and CSK squared off at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last week in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru emerged victorious in the Southern Derby, claiming a comprehensive 50-run victory. This was RCB's first win against CSK at Chepauk since 2008.

The two sides will reignite their rivalry when they lock horns at Bengaluru's home ground, the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

RCB are currently the table-toppers of IPL 2025

Bengaluru have kicked off their IPL 2025 campaigns with back-to-back wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK.

Ad

The side took on the defending champions KKR in the inaugural match of the season. They chased down a 175-run target in 16.2 overs to beat KKR by seven wickets at Eden Gardens.

Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt notched up half-centuries in the clash, scoring 59* (36 balls) and 56 (31 balls), respectively. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impactful spell of 4-0-29-3.

RCB then trumped CSK in their subsequent fixture, successfully defending a 197-run target. Skipper Rajat Patidar was the Player of the Match as he played a stunning 51-run knock in 32 balls. Pacer Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball, registering figures of 4-0-21-3.

With four points and a net run rate of 2.266, Bengaluru are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They are now set to play their first home match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback