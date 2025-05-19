Rohit Sharma takes Tilak Varma in his Mercedes for practice ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was seen taking fellow teammate Tilak Varma in his car for practice ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). MI face DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21, as they resume their campaign.

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma exited the team hotel in Rohit's silver Mercedes. The two were spotted in MI's training jerseys while inside the car as Tilak hopped in to the back seat, with Rohit in the drivers' seat.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Mumbai Indians are currently fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 games. With three teams - Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - already qualified for the playoffs, MI are now under some pressure with just one spot left.

Delhi are placed fifth with 13 points and two games remaining. Therefore, their clash against each other could be the deciding factor as to which team will have a better chance of grabbing the final spot in the top four.

How have Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma fared with the bat this season so far?

Rohit Sharma has been in decent form with the bat this season. He did not start well but has put up good performances in the last few games. He has scored 300 runs from 11 matches so far at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28 with three half-centuries.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma has put up impressive performances in the opportunities he has gotten. The left-handed batter has scored 246 runs from nine innings at an average of 35.14 and a strike-rate of 138.98 with two half-centuries.

Both the batters will have a key role to play in the coming two matches as Mumbai Indians fight for a place in the playoffs. Their last league match is against Punjab Kings on Monday, May 26, in Jaipur.

