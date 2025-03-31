RR vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR thus registered their first win of the edition after two consecutive losses. For CSK, it was their second defeat in as many matches.

Sent into bat, Rajasthan put up 182-9 on the board in their 20 overs and then held Chennai to 176-6. RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) cheaply again as he fell in the first over, chipping one from Khaleel Ahmed to mid-off. RR's decision to send Nitish Rana into bat at No. 3, however, proved to a defining one. The left-handed batter struck a scintillating 81 off 36 balls, smacking 10 fours and five sixes.

Rana went after Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth over and swept him for two sixes and a four. In the next over, he clubbed Khaleel for three boundaries, bringing up a 21-ball 50 in the process. At the end the powerplay, Rajasthan had raced away to 79-1. Rana's brilliance ended when he was stumped off a wide from Ashwin, but not before he slammed the off spinner for a six and a four.

Skipper Riyan Parag (37 off 28) and Sanju Samson (20 off 16) made handy contributions for RR. However, CSK fought back well with the ball to restrict the batting side to under 200. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana (2-28) excelled as he cleaned up Riyan with a searing yorker and also ended Shimron Hetmyer's (19 off 16) stay at the crease at the start of the last over.

CSK fall short in chase despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's fighting 63

Chasing 183, CSK got off to an underwhelming start as Rachin Ravindra (0) was caught behind off a pumped up Jofra Archer. Rahul Tripathi (23 off 19) threw his bat around before perishing to Wanindu Hasaranga. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63 off 44) held the innings together, but did not get much support.

Expand Tweet

Shivam Dube (18) and Vijay Shankar (9) fell to Hasaranga, who also ended Gaikwad's stay as the CSK skipper tried to keep up with the steep run rate. Ravindra Jadeja (32*) and MS Dhoni (16) tried another finish act, but fell short.

RR vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Rana was exceptional for Rajasthan with the bat as he took the attack to the bowlers. With the ball, Hasaranga (4-35) punctured CSK's resistance.

For Chennai, Pathirana and Noor Ahmad registered identical figures of 2-28, while Gaikwad scored a resilient half-century.

Rana was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock of 81.

