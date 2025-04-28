RR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. Both RR and GT have experienced contrasting fortunes in the ongoing T20 league. Rajasthan are languishing in ninth position, with just two wins from nine games. On the other hand, Gujarat are in second place, with 12 points from eight matches.

RR are on a five-match losing streak. They have conceded the last three matches from winning positions, raising question marks over the mindset of the team. In their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they went down by 11 runs. Chasing 206, RR were 110-2 after nine overs, but ended up slipping badly to finish on 194-9.

GT have been excellent in their IPL 2025 campaign. In their previous match, they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, they put up 198-3 on the board as skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with 90 off 55 balls. With the ball, pacer Prasidh Krishna and leg spinner Rashid Khan registered identical figures of 2-25.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat have a dominant record over Rajasthan in the IPL. The two sides have clashed seven times in the T20 league, with GT winning six games and RR one.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Gujarat have clashed twice in the IPL at Jaipur, with GT winning both games. When the teams met at the venue last year, Gujarat beat Rajasthan by three wickets, chasing down a target of 197.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans matches

Gujarat have won four of the last five matches played against Rajasthan in the IPL. When the teams met in the first half of the ongoing tournament, GT hammered RR by 58 runs. Rajasthan's only win came when they beat Gujarat by three wickets in Ahmedabad in April 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals games.

GT (217/6) beat RR (159) by 58 runs, April 9, 2025

GT (199/7) beat RR (196/3) by 3 wickets, April 10, 2024

GT (119/1) beat RR (118) by 9 wickets, May 5, 2023

RR (179/7) beat GT (177/7) by 3 wickets, April 16, 2023

GT (133/3) beat RR (130/9) by 7 wickets, May 29, 2022

