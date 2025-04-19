RR vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 36 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. This will be the evening match of the double-header. RR are languishing at eighth place in the points table, with just two wins from seven matches. LSG, on the other hand, are in fifth place, with eight points from seven matches.

Rajasthan are on a three-match losing streak and will be desperate to register a victory against LSG. In their previous match, they played out a tie with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but lost the Super Over. Bowling first, RR conceded 188. In the chase, they were well-placed to overhaul the target, but lost their way at the end and then panicked in the Super Over.

Lucknow's three-match winning streak ended when they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LSG were held to 166-7 despite skipper Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) finding some form. Lucknow fought hard with the ball in hand, but did not have enough runs to defend in the end.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan and Lucknow have met five times in the IPL, with RR having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams clashed twice last season, with Rajasthan emerging triumphant on both occasions.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Lucknow have met twice in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with both franchises winning one game each. LSG registered a 10-run win in the 2023 edition, while RR won by 20 runs last year.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

Rajasthan have won four of the five matches played against Lucknow in the IPL. LSG's only win came when they registered a 10-run win in Jaipur in April 2023.

Here's a summary of the five Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants games.

RR (199/3) beat LSG (196/5) by 7 wickets, April 27, 2024

RR (193/4) beat LSG (173/6) by 20 runs, March 24, 2024

LSG (154/7) beat RR (144/6) by 10 runs, April 19, 2023

RR (178/6) beat LSG (154/8) by 24 runs, May 15, 2022

RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, April 10, 2022

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More