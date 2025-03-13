Sawai Mansingh Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete RR home match list, dates & timings in IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their home matches at two different venues during the IPL 2025 season, which begins on March 22. RR's first two home games will be at played the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on March 30.

Ad

Rajasthan Royals, who made it to the playoffs in IPL 2024 and lost Qualifier 2, will play five home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as part of their IPL 2025 campaign. RR's first match in Jaipur will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 13.

The schedule of Rajasthan Royals' next four IPL 2025 home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is as follows - vs Lucknow Super Giants (April 19), vs Gujarat Titans (April 28), Mumbai Indians (May 1) and vs Punjab Kings (May 16).

Ad

Trending

Full list of RR's IPL 2025 matches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Rajasthan Royals will be playing at their home ground - the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Match 28: April 13, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (3:30 PM)

Match 36: April 19, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Match 47: April 28, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 50: May 1, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 67: May 16, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

List of RR's IPL 2025 matches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Below is the schedule for the same.

Ad

Match 6: March 26, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

Expand Tweet

Match 11: March 30, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️