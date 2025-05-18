RR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. This will be the day match of the double-header. PBKS have 15 points from 11 matches and are on the verge of sealing a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, RR have been knocked out and will be playing for pride. They have managed only six points from 12 matches so far.

Punjab's previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned after 10.1 overs. In the duration of play that was possible, PBKS' openers were completely dominant as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hammered half-centuries. Before the clash against DC, Punjab won two games in a row. Both their batting and bowling departments were in great rhythm.

Rajasthan came close to registering a rare win in IPL 2025 in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. However, yet again they fell short in a chase. Set a target of 207, they finished on 205-8 despite skipper Riyan Parag's sensational 95 off 45 balls.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan and Punjab Kings have met 29 times in the IPL, with RR having a 17-12 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, Rajasthan beat Punjab by 50 runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 17

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Punjab have met six times in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with RR having a significant 5-1 lead.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 5

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings matches

Rajasthan have won three of the last five matches played against Punjab in the IPL. The sides clashed twice last season, with both teams winning one game each.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings games.

RR (205/4) beat PBKS (155/9) by 50 runs, April 5, 2025

PBKS (145/5) beat RR (144/9) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2024

RR (152/7) beat PBKS (147/8) by 3 wickets, April 13, 2024

RR (189/6) beat PBKS (187/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2023

PBKS (197/4) beat RR (192/7) by 5 runs, April 5, 2023

