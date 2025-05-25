"Runs have come when the matches were already out of reach" - Former Indian batter questions MS Dhoni's impact in CSK's dismal IPL 2025 campaign

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra questioned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's impact with the bat and the gloves at the end of a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The Men in Yellow finished the season off with a commanding 83-run win in their final league stage game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Yet, despite the win, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their IPL history, with only four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni struggled to make an impact with the bat, scoring only 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Furthermore, the veteran batter came into bat too often when the game was already out of reach at No.7 or 8.

Talking about Dhoni's 2025 season, Chopra said on Star Sports (via India Today):

“Over the last couple of seasons, he has consistently batted at position 7 or lower in every single innings. If you dig a little deeper, you'll find that he has batted at positions 8 or 9 about 45% of the time during this period. While he has hit quite a few sixes, most of those runs have come when the matches were already out of reach."

He added:

"His contributions in winning causes haven't been particularly impressive. One key concern is his dot-ball percentage against spin — it's at 45%, which is among the highest and something fans should take seriously."

Dhoni has remained tight-lipped about his future in the IPL despite CSK's dismal performance in the ongoing season.

"Numbers tell a slightly different story" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping

Aakash Chopra questioned Dhoni's sub-par wicketkeeping display throughout the 2025 IPL season. The 43-year-old struggled occasionally to move swiftly behind the stumps despite the odd brilliant stumping.

Dhoni finished the season with five catches and as many stumpings, but also dropped a few crucial grabs.

"As a wicketkeeper, he's shown flashes of brilliance, but the numbers tell a slightly different story. He's conceded the most runs among keepers this season. While he has taken 5 catches, he has also dropped 4 — a stat that's quite surprising and not something we're used to seeing from him," said Chopra (via aforementioned source).

Dhoni also captained CSK in the last nine matches after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an injury after the first five games.

