Ruturaj Gaikwad bowls final over of the day and takes a wicket in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased his bowling in a rare display during the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament match against Chhattisgarh. The right-hander ended Day 1 by dismissing Sourabh Majumdar with his off-spin.The first three balls of the over yielded seven runs, including a six off the third. Majumdar looked for another big shot but Gaikwad took a sharp catch off his own bowling.Watch the video below:Chhattisgarh were eventually bowled out for 252, with Avnish Singh Dhaliwal (52) and Sanjeet Desai (93) scoring half-centuries. Shubham Agarwal also chipped in with a valuable 41. They recovered well after crashing to 128/5 in the 49th over.Ruturaj Gaikwad plays his first competitive game since IPL 2025Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)Gaikwad, meanwhile, is playing his first competitive game since being ruled out midway through IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni stepped up as captain for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old scored 122 runs at 24.40 in five games until the injury struck.The Pune-born cricketer had penned a deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club in July 2025 but pulled out due to personal reasons. Hence, he will be keen to make a mark in the 2025 edition of the Buchi Babu Tournament. Citing the development as disappointing, Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath was quoted by ESPNCricinfo:&quot;Unfortunately Gaikwad's not coming now for personal reasons. We're not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that's disappointing. I can't tell you anything about the reasons why, but we hope that everything's ok. We've literally just found out.&quot;Having debuted for India in 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in six ODIs and 23 T20Is.