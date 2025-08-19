  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad bowls final over of the day and takes a wicket in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

Ruturaj Gaikwad bowls final over of the day and takes a wicket in 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:46 IST
Australia A Men
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased his bowling in a rare display during the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament match against Chhattisgarh. The right-hander ended Day 1 by dismissing Sourabh Majumdar with his off-spin.

Ad

The first three balls of the over yielded seven runs, including a six off the third. Majumdar looked for another big shot but Gaikwad took a sharp catch off his own bowling.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chhattisgarh were eventually bowled out for 252, with Avnish Singh Dhaliwal (52) and Sanjeet Desai (93) scoring half-centuries. Shubham Agarwal also chipped in with a valuable 41. They recovered well after crashing to 128/5 in the 49th over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays his first competitive game since IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gaikwad, meanwhile, is playing his first competitive game since being ruled out midway through IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni stepped up as captain for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old scored 122 runs at 24.40 in five games until the injury struck.

Ad

The Pune-born cricketer had penned a deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club in July 2025 but pulled out due to personal reasons. Hence, he will be keen to make a mark in the 2025 edition of the Buchi Babu Tournament. Citing the development as disappointing, Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath was quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"Unfortunately Gaikwad's not coming now for personal reasons. We're not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that's disappointing. I can't tell you anything about the reasons why, but we hope that everything's ok. We've literally just found out."

Having debuted for India in 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in six ODIs and 23 T20Is.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications