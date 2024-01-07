SA20 2024: Joburg Super Kings complete players list ft. Faf du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee

Joburg Super Kings, a Johannesburg-based T20 franchise, is owned by N. Srinivasan, the owner of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

The Stephen Fleming-coached side had a fantastic league-stage campaign in the inaugural edition of the SA20. With six wins and three losses, they finished second in the points table and advanced to the semis. However, their journey was halted in the semifinals by defending champions South Eastern Cape, who defeated them by 14 runs.

Faf du Plessis, who will continue to captain the Super Kings in the upcoming season, was the second-highest run-scorer last season with 369 runs, including one century and two half-centuries. Gerald Coetzee, the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, topped the bowling charts for Super Kings with 17 wickets.

In the new season, Faf will open the innings with Reeza Hendricks, followed by either Leus du Plooy or Wayne Madsen. The middle order will be supported by Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, and Sibonelo Makhanya. David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, and Kyle Simmonds will contribute to both the batting and bowling departments.

Imran Tahir, the mystery spinner, will lead the bowling attack alongside Coetzee, Nandre Burger, and Lizaad Williams. Zahir Khan and Aaron Phangiso will provide additional support, along with England’s uncapped pacer Sam Cook.

South Africa’s uncapped players also include wicket-keeper batter Dayyaan Galiem and bowling all-rounder Ronan Hermann, who are likely to get some exposure in the tournament.

Overall, the Super Kings possess a strong batting lineup with international experience and versatile all-rounders. The seasoned bowling attack, led by Tahir, is expected to be a formidable force.

Joburg Super Kings will kick off their campaign in the upcoming edition against the South Eastern Cape on Wednesday, January 10, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Joburg Super Kings squad for SA20 2024

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizaad Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann

