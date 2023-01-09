SA20 Squads: List of South Africa T20 League teams, squads, players list & captains

The inaugural edition of the highly anticipated SA20 is nearing and the franchises are gearing up for the premier event at the moment to claim their hands on the elusive title.

The six franchises forged their core with the provision of roping up to five players of their choice through independent negotiations. Out of those players, it was mandatory that one be an uncapped South African cricketer.

Following the initial process of squad building, the teams splurged the cash at the first-ever SA20 auction, where talented batter Tristan Stubbs emerged as the most-expensive acquisition.

The franchises also had the option of bringing in an additional player through a wildcard pick. SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said:

"The wild card offers our teams an opportunity to add another world-class player to their squad. The cricket community showed a lot of interest in our League for the auction, I have no doubt we will be seeing six brilliant cricketers joining the SA20."

Jofra Archer, Aaron Phangiso, Akila Dananjaya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy and Jordan Hermann were picked as wildcard players ahead of the season.

With the tournament on the cusp of its commencement, let’s have a look at how all the squads have taken shape ahead of their maiden outing on the field.

MI Cape Town SA20 Squad 2023

Rashid Khan (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Waqar Salamkheil.

Jo'burg Super Kings SA20 Squad 2023

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, George Garton, Leus du Plooy. Lewis Gregory, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka, Maheesh Theekshana, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams , Malusi Siboto and Aaron Phangiso

Sunrisers Eastern SA20 Cape Squad 2023

Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell and Jordan Hermann

Pretoria Capitals SA20 Squad 2023

Wayne Parnell (captain), Anrich Nortje. Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, James Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Senuran Muthusamy and Eathan Bosch.

Durban Super Giants SA20 Squad 2023

Quinton de Kock (captain), Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Akila Dananjaya and Simon Harmer.

Paarl Royals SA20 Squad 2023

David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will kickstart on January 10 with a derby clash between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

