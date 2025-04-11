“Sab gaali de rahe” - Delhi Capitals players share hilarious incident from CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Delhi Capitals players Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and skipper Axar Patel were spotted in conversation after the end of yesterday's game between the two sides. A video of the same was uploaded by DC on their official social media account.

The video showed Kuldeep Yadav sharing a hilarious moment from the last game against Chennai Super Kings, with the spinner saying:

"Do you know what Mukesh did in the last match? They (CSK) need 27 runs off the one ball, and he took four minutes to set the field. He called me from deep square leg to come inside (the circle). Bro, I got so mad."

Axar joined the conversation later and chimed in, saying:

"Sab gaali de rahe hai (Everyone was abusing him). I was at covers, and he (Kuldeep) was at deep square leg. He said, "I am not agreeing, tell point to go back". I was like, What are you doing? There are 25 runs needed off one ball. Why are you making him run around, that too in Chennai?"

Take a look at the exchange between the players below:

Delhi Capitals continue their unbeaten run and beat RCB by six wickets in their latest IPL 2025 encounter

After winning the toss and bowling first, Delhi Capitals managed to restrict the hosts, Royals Challengers Bengaluru, to 163/7 inside 20 overs, with Phil Salt (37 in 17) and Tim David (37 off 20) being the highest run-getters.

A magnificent knock by KL Rahul (93 off 53) and a 111 run partnership for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (38 off 23) ensured that DC had chased down their target of 164 comfortably, with 2.1 overs remaining. This win makes DC the only unbeaten side in the contest so far, with the 2020 losing finalists currently in second place on the points table.

