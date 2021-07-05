"He has groomed all the players of the current generation" - Saba Karim on why Team India is still missing MS Dhoni

Saba Karim has said that Team India still misses MS Dhoni because the talismanic skipper has been instrumental in grooming all the players of the current generation.

KL Rahul recently said that he wouldn't hesitate before taking a bullet for MS Dhoni. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have mentioned repeatedly in the past that they miss their mentor's presence behind the stumps.

KL Rahul said any of them would take a bullet for MS Dhoni without a second thought. Something that KL has learnt from MS is how humble he has been through ups and downs. How he put his country ahead of everything else is just unbelievable. (To Forbes). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2021

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked for the reason behind Team India still feeling the absence of MS Dhoni.

He responded that it is primarily because the 39-year-old molded the careers of all the present-day players and turned them into match-winners.

"The biggest reason for it is that all the players of the current generation started their international career under MS Dhoni. The way he has treated and groomed all these players, he has had a hand in making these players match-winners, he has guided them, that is why all these players remember him and say big things about him."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket are recognized by all followers of the game.

"It is not only the cricketers but even the fans know the huge contributions MS Dhoni has made for India at the international level. His grace, his humility, the way he used to bat, it didn't seem like he was under any pressure. There are so many things these players have learnt from MS Dhoni."

Virat Kohli has also said in the past that MS Dhoni will always remain his skipper and that he seeks advice from the latter whenever required.

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

Saba Karim and Reetinder Sodhi on the respect MS Dhoni still commands

Youngsters are frequently seen taking advice from MS Dhoni during the IPL. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Saba Karim pointed out that the reverence for MS Dhoni was evident when he took the field for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL.

"I still feel whenever he enters the ground for CSK, the same respect is seen in all these players. I feel this shows how big a contribution MS Dhoni has made for India and these players."

Reetinder Sodhi added that MS Dhoni is respected not only for his leadership but also for his humane side.

"You can captain a side but to command such respect shows what sort of person you are. Dhoni has always stood by his players and given opportunities to them. He knew what failure means to a youngster. I am sure MS Dhoni will be missed but he will surely contribute to cricket somehow or the other."

MS Dhoni will be captaining CSK for the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. He will hope to take the franchise to a fourth IPL title in what could be his last year at the helm of affairs.

