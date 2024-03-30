"Sabka badla lega tera bhai" - Fans react to Krunal Pandya's fiery knock in LSG vs PBKS clash of IPL 2024

Krunal Pandya shone with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium hosted the clash on Saturday, March 30.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at No. 7 when Lucknow were 146/5 in 15.1 overs. While they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the death overs, Krunal kept his team in the game by scoring runs at a brisk pace.

He struck two stunning sixes and four boundaries during his stay at the crease. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 43 in just 22 balls, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 195.45.

Krunal's knock helped LSH register an impressive 199-run total, the highest ever at the venue in the league's history. The bowling all-rounder earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

While Krunal remained unbeaten on 43, Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 54 and 42, respectively.

"I like to prepare, take cricket as an exam" - Krunal Pandya after scoring 43* against PBKS

Speaking at a mid-inning interview, Krunal Pandya said that he focuses a lot on his preparation. He also suggested that he is quite flexible in terms of his batting position and is ready to bat anywhere the team wants him to.

Krunal said:

"I like to play situations, I am prepared that way, I am quite flexible, can bat anywhere from number 3 to number 7. Just want to go out there and contribute. I like to prepare, take cricket as an exam. Like to prepare, but the result is not in my hand."

LSG's IPL 2024 campaign began with a 20-run defeat to Rajasthan. Krunal Pandya bowled a miserly spell in the contest, giving away just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs.

He will look to contribute with the ball as well to help his side defend the total against PBKS.