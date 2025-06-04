"Sad day for Cricket!" - Anil Kumble and other Indian cricketers condole Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations

At least 11 people died and several others were reportedly injured in a stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s home ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4), leading to reactions from noted Indian cricketers. The unfortunate event occurred after people in large numbers gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness the celebrations a day after winning their maiden IPL trophy.

In a video released by ANI, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the death toll while expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, saying:

“11 died and 33 injured in the stampede.”

"The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory," he added.

According to PTI, the fans crowded the sporting venue, which led to the stampede. The police faced a tough time managing a large crowd as they tried to enter the stadium at the same time. As per a traffic advisory, the entry was limited only to those with valid tickets and passes.

Several Indian cricketers took to X to condole the sad incident after a memorable night for RCB fans as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote:

"Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation. My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured."

Ex-India captain Anil Kumble commented:

"It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!"

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan dropped a heartbroken emoji:

Here are a few more reactions:

“It was not anticipated” – BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on the stampede out of RCB’s home ground

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla expressed his disappointment about the stampede outside RCB’s home ground. He told ANI:

"Govt did stop the roadshow in order to avoid stampede or any such situation. But it was not anticipated that a stampede would happen outside the stadium. Everybody should work together on the damage control."

The open bus parade notably didn’t take place as previously planned in the wake of the tragic situation outside the stadium.

