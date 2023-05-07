Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha eclipsed Vijay Shankar to smash the fastest fifty for his franchise against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 7. Saha registered a 20-ball half-century, going past Shankar, who achieved the feat in 21 balls.
The right-handed batter smashed 81 off 43 balls, including four sixes and 10 boundaries, at a staggering strike rate of 188.37. The 38-year-old also shared a 142-run partnership with opening partner Shubman Gill to put GT in the driving seat.
Saha was eventually caught by Prerak Mankad at deep square leg off Avesh Khan's bowling in the 12th over.
Fans on social media were delighted to witness Wriddhiman Saha’s exceptional knock against LSG. Even former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli couldn't stop himself from posting an Instagram story. He captioned:
“Well played @wriddhi.”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
For the uninitiated, Saha has been in exceptional form with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 257 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 137.43.
GT retained the Bengal wicketkeeper for Rs 1.9 crore following his exploits with the bat last year when GT lifted their maiden IPL trophy in their inaugural season in the tournament.
Saha scored 317 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 122.39, including three half-centuries during the 2022 campaign.
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill help GT set mammoth 228-run target for LSG
A clinical batting performance from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill helped the Gujarat Titans post a mammoth 227/2 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.
Gill, in particular, scored 94 off 50 balls at a stunning strike rate of 184.31, including seven sixes and two boundaries.
Meanwhile, GT captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller chipped in with 25 (15) and 21* (12), respectively.
For LSG, Avesh Khan and Mohsin took the only two wickets that fell during GT's innings.
