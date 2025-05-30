  • home icon
  • Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee display stunning teamwork to end Jonny Bairstow’s carnage in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 30, 2025 20:54 IST
2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee showcased stunning teamwork to give their side the first breakthrough in the high-stakes IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians. The match is being played in Mullanpur on Friday. Sudharsan dove at the right time to deflect the ball to Coetzee as the Titans managed to get rid of the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings and the second ball bowled by left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. With Bairstow playing a reverse sweep, he failed to get past the backward point fielder. Sudharsan stuck his one hand out to intercept the ball, and it eventually ricocheted to Coetzee, who took a simple catch.

Watch the video here:

Bairstow, who had replaced Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order, dominated the 80-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. He notably launched Prasidh Krishna's second over for two fours and as many sixes. However, the Yorkshire batter was deprived of a well-deserved half-century and walked back for 47 off 22 balls.

Gerald Coetzee had dropped a catch off Rohit Sharma in the second over of the innings

Gerald Coetzee. (Image Credits: Getty)
The Proteas speedster had dropped an easy catch off Rohit's bat in the very second innings of the over when the latter had top-edged one to fine leg. Hence, taking the catch to dismiss Bairstow would have been a relief to him.

The toss earlier in the night went Mumbai Indians' way, and Hardik Pandya opted to bat first, citing the lack of grass on the surface. The five-time champions announced three changes to their XI, bringing in Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa for Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Deepak Chahar.

The Titans, meanwhile, had triggered two changes, drafting in Kusal Mendis and Washington Sundar for Jos Buttler and Arshad Khan, respectively. The loser of the contest between Mumbai and Gujarat will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on June 1 in Ahmedabad.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Aditya Singh
