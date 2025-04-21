Sakshi Dhoni all smiles while exiting Wankhede Stadium after MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, was in good spirits while exiting Wankhede Stadium after the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 20. It was a disappointing night for CSK as they suffered a clinical nine-wicket loss against their arch-rivals.

CSK batted first after losing the toss and put on a below-par total of 176 for five in 20 overs. MS Dhoni could not contribute much with the bat as he perished for 4 (6) in the 19th over. MI then chased down the target in 15.4 overs on the back of magnificent knocks from Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*).

An Instagram user shared a video online to give a glimpse of Sakshi Dhoni leaving the stadium at the end after watching the match from the stands. In it, she could be seen sporting a smile before boarding a bus to leave the premises.

You can watch the video below:

"We were quite below par" - CSK captain MS Dhoni after 9-wicket loss vs MI in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni was critical of his team's batting performance and felt that they failed to put on a par score on a decent pitch.

"We were quite below par, we all knew that dew will come in and wanted to exploit the middle overs. Bumrah is the best death bowler, but they started the death bowling early, but we should've gone after them. 175 with dew around, wasn't a par score. As a youngster he (Ayush Mhatre) batted really well, that approach was good, you needed to pick the shots and he did. It's a good sign for us, if we can do that regularly, it will be good," Dhoni said.

"Odd ball was gripping, they played the spinners very well. The first six overs was important, we gave away too many. Surya is a brilliant player of the spin bowling, with the dew around, it became easy. What we need to realize is, we're successful because we play good cricket, there's no need to be emotional about it, we need to see if we're playing the right cricket in IPL, that's what is needed," the legendary cricketer added.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming match of IPL 2025 on Friday (April 25) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

