"Salute to DSP Siraj" - Former Indian spinner lauds GT pacer's performance against RCB in IPL 2025 clash

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was impressed with Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash. The two teams met on Wednesday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

Siraj bowled a brilliant spell against his former franchise. He was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and was signed by GT. The pacer returned with figures of 3/19 from four overs, including the big wickets of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone.

Harbhajan Singh lauded Siraj for his sensational display and hailed it as a 'Man of the Match' performance. He said that Siraj had a point to prove as he was released by RCB after playing seven seasons for them.

Ad

Trending

"Siraj was enthusiastic because he had to prove a point. RCB, his former side, didn't pick him; he played there for so many years. Siraj sank RCB's ship. Salute to DSP Siraj. It is definitely a Man of the Match performance. Congratulations to Siraj. Rashid was too expensive. GT batted well. Buttler was impressive," he said on his YouTube channel (via NDTV Sports).

Ad

Courtesy a fine bowling display, Mohammed Siraj was actually awarded the 'Player of the Match' as well.

GT register dominating win over RCB in Bengaluru

RCB had won both thier games coming into their home game against GT in Bengaluru. However, the Gujarat side showed up in great spirits and completely dominated the game.

Bowling first, they restricted Bengaluru to 169/8. In fact, they had reduced RCB to 42/4 at one stage in the game. On a surface such as that at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, defending this total was always going to be extremely challenging.

Ad

GT's batters then came out and carried out the good work, building on what their bowlers had done. They were in control of the chase throughout and eased passed the target eventually, finishing the game in just 17.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

After losing their first game, Gujarat are now on the bounce with two successive wins and four points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback