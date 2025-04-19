Sandeep Sharma foxes dangerous Nicholas Pooran with a clever slower ball to dismiss him for 11 in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma claimed the crucial wicket of in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is being played on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The breakthrough came on the second delivery of the sixth over in LSG’s innings. Bowling from round the wicket, Sandeep sent down a full, well-disguised slower ball that angled into middle and leg. Pooran, attempting an aggressive slog, was early into the shot and missed it completely as the ball struck his pads.

The umpire raised his finger without hesitation. Pooran reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed all three reds, confirming the LBW, thus sending the dangerous left-hander back to the pavilion.

Fans can watch the video here.

Pooran made 11 off eight balls, including two fours. His dismissal left LSG at 46/2 after 5.2 overs.

Sandeep Sharma bags a big wicket for RR as hosts take three wickets inside 10 overs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Jofra Archer provided an early breakthrough for the Royals, removing Mitchell Marsh for four runs. While Aiden Markram looked to stabilize the innings from one end, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 11 in the sixth over.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Pant had a disappointing outing, falling for just three off nine balls. At the time of writing, the visitors were 55/3 after eight overs, with Markram (34) and Ayush Badoni (1) at the crease.

Playing XI and Impact substitutes for both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande.

Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Avesh Khan.

Impact substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, and Himmat Singh.

