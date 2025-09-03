Sandeep Sharma picks his all-time IPL XI; includes 4 MI legends

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma picked some of the biggest superstars of the sport in his all-time IPL XI (via Crictracker). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Chris Gayle and former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma open the batting.

The IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli, slots in at No. 3, followed by his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great Suresh Raina at No. 4. Sandeep picked another legend from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), AB de Villiers, at No. 5.

MS Dhoni comes in at No.6, with Sandeep picking the veteran as his skipper and wicketkeeper. Current MI captain Hardik Pandya is next at No.7, followed by the four bowlers.

While Kohli and Rohit are two leading run-scorers in IPL history, Raina, Dhoni, De Villiers, and Gayle are in the top ten. Meanwhile, Hardik boasts incredible all-round numbers in the IPL, with 2,749 runs and 78 wickets in 152 games.

Dhoni is also the IPL's most successful captain with 136 wins in 235 matches, including five titles leading CSK.

Sandeep Sharma includes two spinners in his all-time IPL XI

Sandeep Sharma spread the wealth equally among pacers and spinners to constitute the bowling attack of his IPL XI. The RR pacer picked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend Sunil Narine as one of his two spinners.

Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker with 221 scalps, was Sandeep's second spin-bowling option. Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga rounded off Sandeep's 11, with a combined 353 wickets between them in the IPL.

While Narine (192) is third all-time in IPL wickets, Bumrah (183) and Malinga (170) are sixth and ninth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sandeep himself is among the top wicket-takers in the IPL with 146 scalps in 137 outings.

Sandeep Sharma's all-time IPL XI

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

