'I sincerely apologize' - Scott Styris and CSK engage in fun banter

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Syris's prediction that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will finish last in IPL 2021 led to some fun banter on Twitter.

Scott Styris, who represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of the IPL, played for the Super Kings in 2011. He played just two games that season, scoring 5 runs, and didn't pick up any wickets.

His bold prediction seems to have hurt his former franchise. CSK shared an old picture of Styris donning their team jersey and asked why he placed them right at the bottom.

The Kiwi gave a hilarious reply and even apologized to the franchise. He wrote:

"I consider myself reprimanded. Super coach @SPFleming7 has already told me off."

Here's the tweet:

I consider myself reprimanded. Super coach @SPFleming7 has already told me off 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0Sod0t58T — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 4, 2021

Lack of game time a concern for many CSK players

CSK start their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the lack of game time leading into the season is a big concern for quite a few of CSK's big guns.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni hasn't played any cricket since the conclusion of the IPL last year. Suresh Raina, who abruptly pulled out of IPL 2020, has played only five cricket matches since the IPL final against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019. Ambati Rayudu, meanwhile, last played a game in January.

To make things even worse, Ravindra Jadeja has also been out of action since January after sustaining an injury during India's tour of Australia.

Even though MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu have been training for nearly a month now, getting some match time is an entirely different ball game. The lack of it could even trouble the best in the business.

For CSK, it is important for the troika of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu to perform with the bat. Batting was a weak link for them last year when they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

The team will also have a tough time picking their four overseas players, given that they've got some great options to choose from. Like last year, they might have to take a tough call and sideline a few big names.