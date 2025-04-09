"Seen senior Indian players do way worse" - Simon Doull backs Lucknow bowler's notebook celebration after KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has said that the governing body is being too harsh on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has already been fined twice for his notebook celebration. The 25-year-old had to come up with a variety of his send-off act to escape the wrath of the authorities during the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8.

Digvesh Rathi first unleashed the celebration after dismissing his domestic teammate, Priyansh Arya, in LSG's loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He repeated the act after getting the wicket of Naman Dhir, and although he maintained his distance from the batter, the BCCI reprimanded him again.

The leg-spinner executed the celebration for the third time by inscribing on the ground instead after getting the better of his idol Sunil Narine.

Simon Doull opined that it is harsh to punish Digvesh Rathi, when senior Indian players get away with much more serious offences on the field.

"The team have got to be paying that (the fines). I don't like it. I love the celebrations, I don't think he has done anything at all wrong. I've seen senior Indian players do way worse, be in your face, and not get a fine. They are making an example out of a young man who is what, making a note in his notebook?" Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Digvesh Rathi risks a suspension if he is found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for the third time in the season.

"I hope he doesn't repeat it" - LSG all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Digvesh Rathi's celebration

Digvesh Rathi was the pick of the Lucknow bowlers with figures of 1-33 as the visitors narrowly defended the 239-run target against KKR to win their third match of the campaign. The leg-spinner was tasked with bowling the crucial 18th over, where he conceded only eight runs.

"Priyansh Arya is his very good friend..he did it on a friendly note, but since he is on the verge of suspension, I hope he doesn't repeat it," Shahbaz Ahmed said ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match (via India Today).

LSG are next scheduled to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Saturday, April 12.

