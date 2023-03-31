Ambati Rayudu failed to deliver for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening IPL 2023 game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). The match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

The 37-year-old struggled throughout his short stint at the crease, scoring 12 runs off as many deliveries. The right-hander was clean-bowled by Joshua Little in the 13th over, leaving CSK at 121/4.

For the uninitiated, Rayudu was retained for INR 6.25 crore ahead of IPL 2023. He scored 274 runs in 13 IPL games at a strike rate of 122.32, including a solitary half-century last year. Overall, he has played 189 games, scoring 4202 runs, including a ton and 22 fifties.

Fans were disappointed with Ambati Rayudu’s performance in the opening game of CSK in IPL 2023.

"Sorry CSK, you need to send Rayudu to play Legends cricket. He doesn't look fit and has lost his sheen."

Dr_Heisenberg's Paradox @dr_heiSANEberg



He's going Raina way in the middle of the season! Udit @udit_buch Rayudu was batting like Siraj against Little and Gayakwad was batting like Sir Viv Richards against him Rayudu was batting like Siraj against Little and Gayakwad was batting like Sir Viv Richards against him Rayudu looks way past his prime!He's going Raina way in the middle of the season! twitter.com/udit_buch/stat… Rayudu looks way past his prime! He's going Raina way in the middle of the season! twitter.com/udit_buch/stat…

Div🦁 @div_yumm Ye bkl Rayudu ab koi match nahi hai khelna chaiye @ChennaiIPL Ye bkl Rayudu ab koi match nahi hai khelna chaiye @ChennaiIPL

chokli @Thalastan7 Rayudu bkl leave my beautiful club asap Rayudu bkl leave my beautiful club asap

Sid @sid_2893 Rayudu bhai thanks for everything but now it's time to play road safety and llc. Rayudu bhai thanks for everything but now it's time to play road safety and llc.

a🇦🇷 @HailXavi Ambati Rayudu should be kicked out of CSK. Ambati Rayudu should be kicked out of CSK.

Lucifer @Lucifer_Bhai Don't really see the point of retaining Rayudu Don't really see the point of retaining Rayudu😑

Rohan 🃏 @lost_chap give 2-3 matches to Rayudu.. if doesn't score runs ask him to respectfully retire give 2-3 matches to Rayudu.. if doesn't score runs ask him to respectfully retire

Ramesh @rmshnt27 Rayudu is anti-impact player Rayudu is anti-impact player

Ambati Rayudu will now look to bounce back against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second game on Monday, April 3.

Ambati Rayudu fails but Ruturaj Gaikwad’s quickfire 92 helps CSK post 178/7

A clinical batting performance from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK post 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Gujarat Titans. Gaikwad top-scored with 92 off 50 balls at a strike rate of 184, which included nine sixes and four boundaries.

Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube chipped in with 23 and 19 runs, respectively.

For GT, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets each. Joshua Little also took his first wicket in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will now look to chase the target and register a hat-trick of wins against the Chennai-based side in the IPL. The defending IPL champions defeated CSK twice by three and seven wickets, respectively, before lifting their maiden trophy last season.

