“Set off to Delhi with my girlfriend and Deepak Hooda” - Marcus Stoinis on how he pressed the reset button after LSG's shocking loss to GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has revealed that he set off to Delhi with his girlfriend and teammate Deepak Hooda after the side's shocking loss to Gujarat Titans (GT). In Delhi, he trained with some coaches and also explored the place a bit.

LSG had a much-needed five-day break after they choked in a chase of 136 against Gujarat. Needing 30 off the last five overs with eight wickets in hand, they finished on 128/7, going down by seven runs.

Lucknow made a brilliant comeback in the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 28. Batting first, they posted a massive 257/5, the second-highest total in the IPL. Stoinis was the biggest star of the show, smacking 72 off only 40 balls.

In a fun interaction with LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel, Stoinis opened up on how he overcame the defeat against Gujarat. In a clip posted on iplt20.com, he revealed:

“My reset button was a little bit different. I set off to Delhi with my girlfriend and also my boy Deepak Hooda. We took off there and we got to bit of the grassroots. We went and did some training in Delhi with some of the coaches and a few net bowlers and that sort of stuff.

“Deepak showed me around his place and how he structures his training and looks after the people that help him get to the level that he is. It was really nice. It was a nice reset. Nice to get back to the grassroots and why we are playing and see some of India as well.”

Stoinis struck six fours and five sixes in his belligerent knock. With the ball, he also claimed the wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan before being forced off the field due to a finger injury. Sharing an update on his fitness, the all-rounder said:

“My finger, unfortunately I dislocated it out there. We’re going to go for a scan and let’s see what the damage is. It’s feeling okay, so I am hopeful of playing next game.”

LSG’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against RCB in Lucknow on May 1.

“I was actually quite nervous” - Marcus Stoinis

While Stoinis looked in complete command out in the middle against PBKS, the Australian batter revealed that he was actually quite nervous before his innings. The 33-year-old said:

“I was actually quite nervous. I just wanted to get out there. I get more confident the closer I get to the middle and get into the contest. Feel the ball in the middle of the bat. Be nice and clear - if they bowl outside off stump, it goes through the off side. If they bowl straight, it goes leg side.”

After LSG posted 257/5 batting first, PBKS were held to 201 in 19.5 overs despite Atharva Taide’s 66 off 36 balls.

