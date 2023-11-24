"Shame On You" - Jonty Rhodes claps back at X user's "Being Celebrity Doesn't Give Class" remark

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes clarified the viral picture of him relishing food at a local restaurant in Bengaluru.

The picture showed Rhodes enjoying a local dish at a restaurant recommended to him by his driver in Bengaluru. Rhodes was savoring the food while a man was sitting on the other side of the table.

Reacting to the same, an X user accused the South African of not ordering anything for his driver and added that 'being a celebrity doesn't give class'.

However, Rhodes clarified that the man seen in the picture was not his driver and that he was a stranger who offered his favorite dish, which the former cricketer happily accepted.

"I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou," tweeted Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Arguably the best fielder of all time, Rhodes was integral to South Africa's domination in ODIs in the 1990s.

The now-54-year-old played international cricket for over a decade and retired after the Proteas' disastrous 2003 World Cup campaign. Rhodes boasts almost 8,500 runs in 297 games with five centuries and 50 half-centuries.

He is the fielding coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.

Jonty Rhodes was part of South Africa's only ICC title in 1998

Hansie Cronje was the captain of South Africa's lone success in ICC events.

South Africa and ICC tournaments have been among the most heartbreaking stories in cricket history. The side has suffered several disastrous endings since its reinstation in 1992, to the point their 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy title is almost forgotten among fans.

It was the first edition of what is now called the Champions Trophy, and the tournament consisted of only the quarter-final, semi-final, and final. Led by the late Hansie Cronje, the Proteas defeated England, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies to clinch the title.

The African nation was required to chase an arduous 282 in their quarter-final clash against England, and Jonty Rhodes starred with an unbeaten 61 off 63 deliveries. His heroics helped South Africa finish off the run-chase in the 47th over by six wickets.

Despite not making much of a contribution with the bat in the semi-final and final, Rhodes' incredible fielding was paramount to South Africa's successful run.